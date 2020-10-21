A positive start for indices; BPCL up 3%

Equity indices on Wednesday opened on a positive note tracking its Asian peers. Asian markets were trading firm on strong closure of Wall Street as investors welcomed a batch of solid earnings reports from U.S. companies.

At the opening bell, the Sensex is up 273 points at 40,817, while Nifty is up 61 points at 11,958. About 1,102 shares have advanced, 354 shares declined, and 506 shares are unchanged on NSE.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.5% in morning trading to 23,676.90. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.4% to 2,366.40, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% to 6,192.30. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.7% at 24,748.91. The Shanghai Composite gained slipped 0.5% to 3,312.41.

Overnight the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 3,443.12. The Dow Jones Industrial Average of big blue chips gained 0.4% to 28,308.79. The Nasdaq composite snapped a five-day losing streak, rising 0.3% to 11,516.49.