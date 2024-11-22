Aartech Solonics Limited announced on November 21, 2024, its successful development of an Adaptive Alternate Power Module (AAPM) for armored fighting vehicles and guns, in collaboration with the Indian Army’s Sudarshan Chakra Corps and IIT Mumbai.

The indigenous technology provides regulated DC power to military vehicles, including the K9 Vajra, without requiring the main engine to run. This innovation is expected to extend engine life by up to 20 per cent during gun-firing operations and reduce fuel consumption.

The AAPM has been designed to operate in temperatures ranging from +60°C to -30°C, making it suitable for deployment across various terrain conditions from deserts to high-altitude regions.

The development project was carried out in partnership with Brigadier Manmeet Singh Soni of Sudarshan Chakra Corps (EME) and has been validated by IIT Mumbai. This collaboration aligns with India’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative for self-reliance in defense technology.