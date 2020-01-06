Aarti Drugs incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary at UAE International Free Zone Authority

Aarti Drugs has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Pinnacle Life Science LLC, at the International Free Zone Authority, Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, on January 5. The company has not acquired any new company but has incorporated the WOS to expand the business and explore business opportunities in West Asia and North Africa. The stock of Aarti Drugs closed at ₹561.15, down 1.27 per cent, on the BSE.