Stocks

Aarti Drugs incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary at UAE International Free Zone Authority

| Updated on January 06, 2020 Published on January 06, 2020

Aarti Drugs has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Pinnacle Life Science LLC, at the International Free Zone Authority, Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, on January 5. The company has not acquired any new company but has incorporated the WOS to expand the business and explore business opportunities in West Asia and North Africa. The stock of Aarti Drugs closed at ₹561.15, down 1.27 per cent, on the BSE.

Published on January 06, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Focus on MFIs as fear of NPAs rise