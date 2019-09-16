Aavas Financiers gets Rs 345 cr funding from IFC

The executive committee of the board of directors of Aavas Financiers on Monday approved the allotment of 345 unlisted, secured, rated, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value ₹1 crore each, aggregating to ₹345 crore to International Finance Corporation.

The coupon is 8.39 per cent per annum payable half yearly (on March 15 and September 15) each year till maturity. The rating assigned to the instrument is CARE AA- and the redemption/maturity date is September 15, 2024. Shares of Aavas Financiers climbed 1.32 per cent at ₹1,526.25 on the BSE.