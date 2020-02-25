Company news: ABM Knowledgeware wins major award

ABM Knowledgeware has been recently awarded the work of system integration for supply, implementation and support of digital project management platform (DPMS). The initial value of the contract for ABM is ₹103.5 crore excluding taxes. The project envisages establishment of a Digital Project Management Platform, consisting of a 5D Building Information Modeling (BIM) using BIM-enabled Common Data Environment (CDE), Enterprise Resource Planning System, Geographic Information System and Business Analytics System. Shares of ABM Knowledgeware jumped almost 20 per cent at ₹55.35 on the BSE.