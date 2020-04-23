Broker's Call: ACC (Buy)

Reliance Securities

CMP: ₹1,231.1

Target: ₹1,310

ACC reported a better than estimated operational performance mainly led by a sharp contraction in operating costs.

EBITDA (excluding ₹68.7 crore other operating income) grew by 12 per cent y-o-y to ₹517 crore ahead of our estimate of ₹496 crore, while EBITDA/tonne stood at ₹741 versus ₹579 in 1QCY19 and ₹539 in 4QCY19.

Sales volume declined by 12 per cent y-o-y and 16 per cent q-o-q at 6.56 million tonne (MT), while cement realisation stood at ₹4,702/tonne (-0.3 per cent y-o-y and +0.9 per cent q-o-q) which is around ₹70/tonne lower than our estimate.

Operating cost/tonne contracted by 2 per cent y-o-y and q-o-q at ₹4,445 mainly led by sharp decrease in input costs. Decline in input costs negated the impact of low utilization.

ACC migrated to IndAS 116, which resulted in reduction of operating costs by ₹8,9 crore during the quarter.

Net profit stood at ₹320 crore (+17 per cent y-o-y and +19 per cent q-o-q).

Valuation: ACC delivered a decent and better-than-expected operating performance despite the challenging environment. However, the weak volume scenario continues to remain an overhang on the sector for the near to medium term. We have ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1310.