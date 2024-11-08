ACME Solar Holdings Limited’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) received mixed responses across investor categories on its final day, with an overall subscription of 0.79 times as of 11.42 AM on November 8, 2024.

The retail portion emerged as the strongest segment, with Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) bidding 2.41 times their allocated quota of 1.05 crore shares. The majority of retail investors opted for cut-off price bids, accounting for 2.26 crore shares.

The employee portion was subscribed 1.19 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed muted interest with only 0.31 times subscription of their 3.15 crore share quota. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) led the institutional category with bids for 84.71 lakh shares.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 0.64 times their allocated portion, with the smaller ticket size category (₹2-10 lakh) showing marginally better interest at 0.67 times compared to 0.63 times for larger NIIs.

The NSE data revealed total bids for 2.10 crore shares against the total issue size of 5.82 crore shares. The IPO, which opened on November 6, marks ACME Solar’s attempt to join the listed renewable energy space.