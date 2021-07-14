Adani Electricity Mumbai lists $2 billion Global MTN on India INX

Adani Electricity Mumbai has listed its $2 billion Global Medium Term Note (GMTN) programme on India INX's Global Securities Market (GSM) platform at GIFT-International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), Gandhinagar, an official statement said.

With the latest addition, the total MTN listings on India INX's GSM platform touches $52.57 billion.

V Balasubramaniam, MD & CEO, India INX, said, “Our competitive listing guidelines and seamless processes have made it possible for more and more issuers to list on our platform. We thank Adani Electricity for reposing its trust on India INX IFSC and it is a step further in achieving Government of India’s vision of making GIFT IFSC the hub for availing all services that were only available offshore so far.”

The GSM platform

Since its launch in January 2018, India INX’s GSM platform has emerged as the largest listing platform for bonds at GIFT IFSC.

Till date, Global Securities Market has established $50.6 billion in MTN programmes and more than $27.4 billion of bonds issued with 69 issuances.

The issuers include major banks including the State Bank of India (SBI), EXIM Bank, Asian Development Bank, besides the State-owned finance corporations NTPC, PFC, REC and others such as Adani Green, Adani Ports and SEZ.

The average daily turnover at India INX exchange for the month of June 2021 was $13.44 billion, with a 91 per cent market share among the exchanges at IFSC.

The GSM platform offers a debt listing framework at par with other global listing venues such as London, Luxembourg, Singapore etc.