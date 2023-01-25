On a day when an investment research firm with a focus on activist short-selling alleged serious financial risks at Adani group, the anchor investor book of the follow-on public offer of Adani Enterprises (AEL) was oversubscribed by 1.5 per cent by 33 funds and investors.

Anchor investors bid for shares worth ₹9,000 crore in the country’s largest FPO for ₹6,000 crore worth of shares that would be allocated to the anchor investors. AEL will be raising ₹20,000 crore through the FPO.

Bidders include some of the marquee investors such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala Investment, BNP Paribas, Maybank Asia, LIC, HDFC Life, SBI MF, Think Investments, BNP, Socgen, Citi Group, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Jupiter and Al Mehwar, an announcement from AEL said.

For retail investors, the FPO will open for subscription on January 27 and closes on January 31. The price band is set at ₹3,112–3,276 price band and retail investors have a discount. The basis of allotment is likely by February 3, unblocking of funds is likely by February 4, credit of shares to demat account is likely by February 5 while the listing of the shares is likely by February 8.

Hindenburg allegations

The share price of Adani group fell on Wednesday after Hindenburg Research made several allegations against the group. It said four of Adani’s listed companies are on the brink of the delisting threshold due to high promoter ownership.

The report also said that five companies in the group (all but Adani Ports and Adani Wilmar) have current ratios below 1.0, suggesting a heightened short-term liquidity risk.

Adani group denied all the allegations and said that the report was published with malicious intent.

Jugeshinder Singh, Chief Financial Officer, Adani Group, rubbished the report saying that the report was published “without making any attempt to contact us or verify the factual matrix”.

“The timing of the report’s publication clearly betrays a brazen, mala fide intention to undermine the Adani Group’s reputation with the principal objective of damaging the upcoming follow-on public offering from Adani Enterprises, the biggest FPO ever in India,” he said.

