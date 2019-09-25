Stocks

Company news: Adani Enterprises Ltd

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) has incorporated a company ‘Adani Mangalore International Airport Ltd’ on September 25, 2019, according to a BSE filing made by the AEL. Adani Mangalore International Airport Ltd will carry out the operations and maintenance related activities of the Mangaluru International Airport located at Mangaluru, Karnataka, and is yet to commence its business operations, AEL said.

