Adani Green Energy locked in 5% upper circuit

The shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit on Monday after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for a 300 MW wind project in the tender issued by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
It had also recently signed a share purchase agreement for acquiring 100 per cent stake in an SPV holding 50 MW operating solar project of the Toronto-headquartered SkyPower Global.
AEGL opened at ₹1,251.05 on BSE, up ₹59.55, or 5 per cent. It briefly touched an intraday low of ₹1,233.40 before being locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,251.05 apiece.
It was trading at ₹1,252.20 on NSE, up ₹59.60, or 5.00 per cent.
The company on Monday announced that it had participated in the tender issued by SECI for setting up a 1,200 MW ISTS-connected wind power project (Tranche-X) and received the LOA to a set-up 300 MW wind power project under the tender.
“The fixed tariff for this project capacity is ₹ 2.77/kWh for a period of 25 years. With this, AGEL’s total renewable capacity now stands at 15,165 MW, of which 3,395 MW renewable plants are operational and 11,770 MW projects are under implementation,” it said in a regulatory filing.
The company has also signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in an SPV holding 50 MW operating solar project of the Toronto-headquartered SkyPower Global, it announced on Saturday. The cost of the acquisition is approximately ₹317 crore, subject to closing adjustments, as per a regulatory filing.
“The project is located in Telangana and was commissioned in October 2017, and has a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana. The acquisition helps AGEL raise its operating renewable capacity to 3,395 MW with a total renewable portfolio of 14,865 MW including under-construction and awarded projects.”
