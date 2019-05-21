What to Watch: Adani Green Energy - OFS opens today

Two promoters of Adani Green Energy - Adani Tradeline LLP and Universal Trade and Investment - plan to sell 8.75 crore equity at ₹43 a share through an offer-for-sale. The OFS will open for subscription on Tuesday for non-retail investors and on Wednesday for retail investors. Adani Tradeline LLP and Universal Trade and Investment proposed to sell 7.57 crore and 1.178 crore shares respectively to meet the SEBI-mandated minimum public shareholding norm.