Stocks

Adani Green Energy’s market valuation crosses ₹1 lakh crore mark

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 15, 2020 Published on September 15, 2020

The shares closed at a 52-week high of ₹670.65 registering 300 per cent growth so far this year.

Adani Green Energy has entered the elite club of companies commanding a market valuation of ₹1 lakh crore, helped by a continuous rally in its share price.

The company is also Adani Group’s most valued firm in terms of market valuation.

At the close of trade on Tuesday, the company’s market valuation was ₹1,04,890.62 crore on the BSE.

Its shares closed at a 52-week high of ₹670.65, with a gain of 4.99 per cent on the BSE. It was the third consecutive day of gain for Adani Green Energy.

On the NSE, the scrip closed 4.99 per cent higher at ₹670.80.

Among other group companies, Adani Enterprises has a market capitalisation of ₹31,405.08 crore, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has a valuation of ₹71,629.41 crore.

Adani Transmission’s valuation is ₹29,562.90 crore, Adani Gas is at ₹22,782.57 crore, while Adani Power has a valuation of ₹14,328.53 crore on the BSE.

Adani Green Energy on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹21.75 crore for June quarter.

The company’s stock has seen a remarkable rally this year, jumping over 300 per cent.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 15, 2020
stocks and shares
Adani Green Energy Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.