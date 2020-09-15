Adani Green Energy’s market valuation crosses ₹1 lakh crore mark

Adani Green Energy has entered the elite club of companies commanding a market valuation of ₹1 lakh crore, helped by a continuous rally in its share price.

The company is also Adani Group’s most valued firm in terms of market valuation.

At the close of trade on Tuesday, the company’s market valuation was ₹1,04,890.62 crore on the BSE.

Its shares closed at a 52-week high of ₹670.65, with a gain of 4.99 per cent on the BSE. It was the third consecutive day of gain for Adani Green Energy.

On the NSE, the scrip closed 4.99 per cent higher at ₹670.80.

Among other group companies, Adani Enterprises has a market capitalisation of ₹31,405.08 crore, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has a valuation of ₹71,629.41 crore.

Adani Transmission’s valuation is ₹29,562.90 crore, Adani Gas is at ₹22,782.57 crore, while Adani Power has a valuation of ₹14,328.53 crore on the BSE.

Adani Green Energy on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹21.75 crore for June quarter.

The company’s stock has seen a remarkable rally this year, jumping over 300 per cent.