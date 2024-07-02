dani Group Share Prices/ Stocks Today Live Updates 2 July 2024: Adani Group stocks were trading flat in early trade on Tuesday.
US short-seller Hindenburg Research, which had rocked the Adani Group with allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud, on Tuesday said it has received a show cause notice from Indian capital market regulator SEBI over alleged violations in placing bets on the conglomerate stocks.
Hindenburg termed the show cause notice as “nonsense” and “concocted to serve a pre-ordained purpose: an attempt to silence and intimidate those who expose corruption and fraud perpetrated by the most powerful individuals in India.” \u0009
- July 02, 2024 11:15
Adani Group stock on the NSE as of 11.10 am:
Adani Energy Solutions (+4.37%)
ATGL (+4%)
NDTV (+3.36%)
ACC (+2.50%)
Adani Wilmar (+2.12%)
Adani Green Energy (+1.05%)
Adani Power ( +1.23%)
Ambuja Cements (+0.79%)
Adani Ports (+0.65%)
Adani Enterprises (-0.21%)
- July 02, 2024 10:57
Adani Enterprises stock traded positive by 0.42% on the NSE at ₹3,197.10 as of 10.55 am.
- July 02, 2024 10:56
Hindenburg says it made only $4 million by shorting Adani stocks & bonds
Hindenburg Research has said that contrary to claims made by Indian regulatory authorities that it had a massive financial windfall from its short position in Adani’s securities, it had made only $4 million in gross revenue. Read more
- July 02, 2024 10:42
Kotak Mahindra Bank shares in focus
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined 2% as its name emerged in Hindenburg’s response.
The New York-based firm, Hindenburg, in a statement, said it had while putting out the report that alleged “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades” at the Adani group, disclosed that it was short on Adani (meaning it had anticipated a fall in the value of stock and thus traded on it).
It disclosed that Kotak Bank created and oversaw an offshore fund structure that was used by its “investor partner” to be against the conglomerate but hastened to add that it may “barely come out above breakeven” on its trade.
Without disclosing the name of the investor, Hindenburg said it made $4.1 million in gross revenue through “gains related to Adani shorts from that investor relationship” and just 31,000 through its short position of the conglomerate’s US bonds.
Adani group has repeatedly denied all allegations.
“After 1.5 years of investigation, SEBI identified zero factual inaccuracies with our Adani research. Instead, the regulator took issue with things like our use of the word ‘scandal’ when describing multiple prior instances of Adani promoters being charged with fraud by Indian regulators, and our quoting of an individual that alleged SEBI is corrupt and works ‘hand in glove’ with conglomerates like Adani to help it skirt regulations,” it said. Read more
- July 02, 2024 10:21
Hindenburg Research has dismissed as ‘nonsense’ a purported show cause notice from SEBI.
The notice alleged that the short-selling hedge fund engaged in fraudulent and unfair trade practices concerning trading in Adani Enterprises’ stock and violated Indian regulations. Read more
- July 02, 2024 10:16
Adani Group stock performance as of 9.45 am on the NSE
ATGL (+4.05%)
Adani Energy Solutions (+2.40%)
NDTV (+1.89%)
Adani Wilmar (+1.16%)
Adani Green Energy (+0.77%)
Ambuja Cements (+0.50%)
Adani Ports (+0.27%)
Adani Power ( +0.24%)
ACC (+0.93%)
Adani Enterprises (-0.42%)
