July 02, 2024 10:42

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined 2% as its name emerged in Hindenburg’s response.

The New York-based firm, Hindenburg, in a statement, said it had while putting out the report that alleged “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades” at the Adani group, disclosed that it was short on Adani (meaning it had anticipated a fall in the value of stock and thus traded on it).

It disclosed that Kotak Bank created and oversaw an offshore fund structure that was used by its “investor partner” to be against the conglomerate but hastened to add that it may “barely come out above breakeven” on its trade.

Without disclosing the name of the investor, Hindenburg said it made $4.1 million in gross revenue through “gains related to Adani shorts from that investor relationship” and just 31,000 through its short position of the conglomerate’s US bonds.

Adani group has repeatedly denied all allegations.

“After 1.5 years of investigation, SEBI identified zero factual inaccuracies with our Adani research. Instead, the regulator took issue with things like our use of the word ‘scandal’ when describing multiple prior instances of Adani promoters being charged with fraud by Indian regulators, and our quoting of an individual that alleged SEBI is corrupt and works ‘hand in glove’ with conglomerates like Adani to help it skirt regulations,” it said. Read more