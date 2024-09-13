Adani Group Shares, Adani Enterprises Stocks, Adani Green Energy Shares Today, Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates for September 13, 2024: Swiss authorities have frozen over $310 million in funds across multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of money laundering allegations into Adani Group, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research claimed citing a media report - a charge that the conglomerate vehemently denied.

Adani group rejected the allegations as baseless saying it had no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings.