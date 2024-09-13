Adani Group Shares, Adani Enterprises Stocks, Adani Green Energy Shares Today, Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates for September 13, 2024: Swiss authorities have frozen over $310 million in funds across multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of money laundering allegations into Adani Group, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research claimed citing a media report - a charge that the conglomerate vehemently denied.

Adani group rejected the allegations as baseless saying it had no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings.

  • September 13, 2024 10:29

    Adani Group stocks in focus: Adani Group stocks outlook as at 10:15 am

    ACC (+1.16%)

    NDTV (+1.13%)

    Ambuja Cements (+0.57%)

    AWL (+0.90%)

    Adani Total Gas (-0.10%)

    Adani Green Energy (-0.42%)

    Adani Enterprises (-0.45%)

    Adani Ports & SEZ (-0.79%)

    Adani Power (-1.60%)

  • September 13, 2024 10:06

    Adani-Hindenburg row: Hindenburg on X

  • September 13, 2024 10:05

    Adani-Hindenburg row: Swiss authorities freeze $310 million allegedly linked to front man of Adani group; Adani Group rejects allegations

    Swiss authorities have frozen more than $310 million in funds across multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of money laundering allegations into Adani Group, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research claimed citing a media report - a charge that the conglomerate vehemently denied.

