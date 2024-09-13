Adani Group Shares, Adani Enterprises Stocks, Adani Green Energy Shares, Adani Power Share Price Updates for September 13, 2024: The majority of Adani Group stocks declined on Friday’s trade.
Swiss authorities have frozen over $310 million in funds across multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of money laundering allegations into Adani Group, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research claimed citing a media report - a charge that the conglomerate vehemently denied.
Adani group rejected the allegations as baseless saying it had no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings.
ALL UPDATES
- September 13, 2024 15:45
Adani Group stocks closing figure updates: Majority of them closed in red
Negative trend:
- AWL (-0.62%)
- Adani Total Gas (-0.41%)
- Adani Enterprises (-0.86%)
- Adani Green Energy (-1.10%)
- Adani Ports & SEZ (-1.37%)
- Adani Energy Solutions (2.55%)
- Adani Power (-2.61%)
Positive trend:
- ACC (+1.93%)
- Ambuja Cements (+0.14%)
- NDTV (+0.35%)
- September 13, 2024 15:14
Adani Group stocks in focus: Majority of them declined on the NSE. Adani Power fell over 2%.
Adani Group stocks outlook as at 3.10 pm
- ACC (+2.11%)
- Ambuja Cements (+0.33%)
- NDTV (+0.08%)
- AWL (+0.04%)
Trading in red
- Adani Total Gas (-0.60%)
- Adani Enterprises (-0.70%)
- Adani Green Energy (-1.10%)
- Adani Ports & SEZ (-1.35%)
- Adani Power (-2.44%)
- September 13, 2024 14:31
Adani Group stocks outlook on the NSE at 2.25 pm:
- ACC (+1.96%)
- Ambuja Cements (+0.61%)
- NDTV (+0.34%)
- AWL (+0.19%)
Trading in red
- Adani Total Gas (-0.53%)
- Adani Enterprises (-0.63%)
- Adani Green Energy (-0.84%)
- Adani Ports & SEZ (-1.34%)
- Adani Power (-2.08%)
- September 13, 2024 14:27
Adani Ports stock declined 1.34% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,452.85 as at 2.25 pm.
- September 13, 2024 13:20
Adani Group on Hindenburg allegations
Adani Group denied what it called “baseless allegations” that the Indian conglomerate was the unnamed firm that benefited from the alleged scheme.
“The Adani Group has no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings, nor have any of our company accounts been subject to sequestration by any authority,” the company said in an emailed statement.
The Geneva Prosecutor’s Office, which first opened the investigation in 2021 and the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office that took over the case in mid-2023, both declined to comment.
Bloomberg report
- September 13, 2024 13:19
Adani-Hindenburg row: Hindenburg fires latest salvo at Adani with Swiss probe claims: Bloomberg
Hindenburg Research is taking another swing at Adani Group with claims that Swiss prosecutors have been investigating the Indian conglomerate for money laundering.
Bloomberg
- September 13, 2024 13:11
Adani Group stocks in news: Adani Power shares fall 2.10% as at 1 pm
Adani Group stocks outlook on the NSE at 1.08 pm:
- ACC (+1.18%)
- NDTV (+0.70%)
- Ambuja Cements (+0.44%)
- AWL (+0.26%)
Trading in red
- Adani Total Gas (-0.41%)
- Adani Enterprises (-0.60%)
- Adani Green Energy (-0.96%)
- Adani Ports & SEZ (-1.27%)
- Adani Power (-2.10%)
- September 13, 2024 12:09
Adani Group stocks in focus: Shares of Adani Power, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Enterprises declined 1-2%
Adani Group stocks outlook on the NSE as at 12 noon:
- ACC (+1.62%) trades at ₹2,507.40
- NDTV (+0.92%) at ₹194.10
- Ambuja Cements (+0.68%) at ₹632.40
- AWL (+0.26%) ₹363
Shares in negative territory
- Adani Total Gas (-0.38%) ₹802.70
- Adani Enterprises (-0.68%) ₹2,970.70
- Adani Green Energy (-0.84%) ₹1,796.70
- Adani Ports & SEZ (-1.34%) ₹1,452.85
- Adani Power (-2.03%) ₹637.90
- September 13, 2024 12:04
Adani Ports share price in focus
Adani Ports & SEZ share price declined 1.35% to trade among top five losers on the Nifty 50 pack as at 12 noon.
- September 13, 2024 11:48
Adani Enterprises stock in focus: Shares slip
Adani Enterprises’ share price slipped 0.90% to ₹2,964 as at 11.45 am.
- September 13, 2024 11:23
Adani-Hindenburg row: Hindenburg claims $310 mn frozen in Swiss bank account, Adani Group rejects allegations: PTI
US based short seller Hindenburg Research claimed that Swiss authorities have frozen more than USD 310 million in funds across multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of money laundering allegations into Adani Group, a charge the conglomerate vehemently denied.
In a post on X, Hindenburg cited “newly released Swiss criminal records reported by Swiss media outlet” to state that “Swiss authorities have frozen more than $310 million in funds across multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of a money laundering and securities forgery investigation into Adani, dating back as early as 2021.” “Prosecutors detailed how an Adani frontman invested in opaque BVI/Mauritius & Bermuda funds that almost exclusively owned Adani stocks,” it said citing the report.
Adani group rejected the allegations as baseless saying it had no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings.
“We unequivocally reject and deny the baseless allegations presented. The Adani Group has no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings, nor have any of our company accounts been subject to sequestration by any authority,” it said.
It went on to state that “even in the alleged order, the Swiss court has neither mentioned our group companies, nor have we received any requests for clarification or information from any such authority or regulatory body. We reiterate that our overseas holding structure is transparent, fully disclosed, and compliant with all relevant laws.” The allegations, it said, “are clearly preposterous, irrational, and absurd. We have no hesitation in stating that this is yet another orchestrated and egregious attempt by the same cohorts acting in unison to inflict irreversible damage on our group’s reputation and market value.” “The Adani Group remains steadfastly committed to transparency and compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements,” it added.
PTI
- September 13, 2024 11:22
Adani Group denies allegations of Swiss account freeze
The Adani Group has vehemently denied allegations that Swiss authorities have frozen over $310 million in funds across multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of a money laundering investigation. In a media statement released on September 12, 2024, an Adani Group spokesperson categorically rejected claims of any involvement in Swiss court proceedings or account sequestration.
- September 13, 2024 10:37
Adani Power share price in focus
Adani Power shares traded at ₹641 on the NSE, down by 1.55% as at 10.35 am.
- September 13, 2024 10:29
Adani Group stocks in focus: Adani Group stocks outlook as at 10:15 am
ACC (+1.16%)
NDTV (+1.13%)
Ambuja Cements (+0.57%)
AWL (+0.90%)
Adani Total Gas (-0.10%)
Adani Green Energy (-0.42%)
Adani Enterprises (-0.45%)
Adani Ports & SEZ (-0.79%)
Adani Power (-1.60%)
- September 13, 2024 10:06
Adani-Hindenburg row: Hindenburg on X
https://twitter.com/HindenburgRes/status/1834265857515499620
- September 13, 2024 10:05
Adani-Hindenburg row: Swiss authorities freeze $310 million allegedly linked to front man of Adani group; Adani Group rejects allegations
Swiss authorities have frozen more than $310 million in funds across multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of money laundering allegations into Adani Group, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research claimed citing a media report - a charge that the conglomerate vehemently denied.
