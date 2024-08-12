Adani Group Stocks, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar and Adani Ports Share Price Today Live Updates for August 12, 2024: Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & SEZ opened among the top losers in the Nifty 50 pack on Monday’s trade. Hindenburg on Saturday alleged that the Chief of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Madhabi Puri Buch, previously held investments in offshore funds also used by the Adani Group. SEBI, Madhavi Buch, and her husband denied any wrongdoing and said they were transparent.
ALL UPDATES
- August 12, 2024 10:13
AMFI says Hindenburg’s allegations against Buch an attempt to create a hurdle in India’s growth
The Association of Mutual Funds in India has said the Hindenburg Research allegations against the capital market regulator Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch is an attempt to create a hurdle in India’s endeavour to becoming a developed economy.
Investors and partners must rest assured that India’s financial system is secure, transparent and designed to foster growth and innovation with high integrity driven right from the top of the institution, said AMFI in a statement on Sunday.
The allegations not only attempt to undermine the Chairperson’s contribution to the Indian capital market but also undermine the country’s economic progress and creates a trust deficit in the market ecosystem by connecting random events done in the past, it said.
- August 12, 2024 10:12
Hindenburg allegations not more than a red herring: Adani group
Adani group on Sunday said the latest allegations Hindenburg are malicious, mischievous and manipulative selections of publicly available information to arrive at pre-determined conclusions for personal profiteering with wanton disregard for facts and the law,
“We completely reject these allegations against the Adani group which are a recycling of discredited claims that have been thoroughly investigated, proven to be baseless and already dismissed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in March 2023,” the spokesperson for Adani said.
- August 12, 2024 10:11
Will Hindenburg allegations jeopardize Madhabi Puri Buch’s case for reappointment as SEBI chairperson next year?
Hindenburg Research’s latest allegations may weaken SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch’s case for reappointment next year should she seek one.
“The government would have to stand behind her and justify that she’s innocent and a scapegoat. It’ll be easy for the government to nominate someone with a clean track record rather than waste time in justifications. Also, there is the issue of institutional integrity,” said a legal expert.
Buch’s three-year tenure as SEBI Chairperson ends in March next year, unless she is given an extension.
- August 12, 2024 10:10
Adani Group stocks in focus: “Our life and finances are an open book”; SEBI chief Madhabi Buch on Hindenburg allegations
SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch termed the allegations made by Hindenburg Research as baseless and denied the “insinuations made in the report.”
“In the context of allegations made in the Hindenburg Report dated August 10,2024 against us, we would like to state that we strongly deny the baseless allegations and insinuations made in the report. The same are devoid of any truth. Our life and finances are an open book. All disclosures as required have already been furnished to SEBI over the years,” they said in a joint statement.
- August 12, 2024 10:08
Adani Group stocks in focus: SEBI Chairperson, her husband had hidden stakes in obscure offshore funds with links to Vinod Adani: Hindenburg Research
In a new report published by Hindenburg, the hedge fund said “despite the existence of thousands of mainstream, reputable onshore Indian mutual fund products, an industry she now is responsible for regulating, documents show SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband had stakes in a multi-layered offshore fund structure with miniscule assets, traversing known high-risk jurisdictions, overseen by a company with reported ties to the Wirecard scandal, in the same entity run by an Adani director and significantly used by Vinod Adani in the alleged Adani cash siphoning scandal.”
- August 12, 2024 10:04
Adani Group stocks in focus: Hindenburg report’s impact
Gift Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for domestic markets on Monday. Following scathing reports against Hindenburg that directly accused SEBI chief Madhabi Buch, traders are a little nervous. However, analysts do not expect the report to have a big impact on the market.
- August 12, 2024 10:02
Adani Group stocks in focus: All Adani stocks decline
Adani Group stocks slump in early trade on the NSE around 10 am
Adani Total Gas (-6.97%)
Adani Energy Solutions (-5.42%)
Adani Power (-5.42%)
Adani Enterprises (-5.07%)
Adani Wilmar (-4.70%)
Adani Green Energy (-4.41%)
Adani Ports and SEZ (-3.57%)
ACC (-2.38%)
Ambuja Cements (-1.88%)
NDTV (-3.03%)
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.