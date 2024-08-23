August 23, 2024 10:22

Adani family plans to sell $500 million of Ambuja Cements Ltd.’s shares.

Holderind Investments Ltd. will sell 69.96 million shares, or 2.84% stake in the cement maker, for 41.98 billion rupees, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg.

The terms didn’t elaborate how the founders intend to use the proceeds from the stake sale. CNBC-Awaaz reported earlier Thursday, citing people it didn’t identify, that Adani founders may sell as much as 5% stake in Adani Power Ltd. and Ambuja Cements to repay the media-to-mining conglomerate’s debt.

Ambuja is one of the two firms the Adani Group bought in 2022 from Holcim Ltd. to emerge as India’s second-largest cement maker overnight. The conglomerate, which faced a withering short seller attack from Hindenburg Research LLC last year, is now back on its growth spree. It has been buying local cement firms in an escalating turf war with sector leader, UltraTech Cement Ltd. to dominate a raw material key to India’s infrastructure boom.

The transaction will help boost Adani companies’ public float. Robust appetite for the group’s share sale will also be a sign of investor confidence after Hindenburg’s allegations of a widespread corporate malfeasance in 2023 sparked a rout in the group’s shares. Adani Group has repeatedly denied these allegations.

Jefferies India is the advisor for the secondary market transaction, which will be executed Friday.

Bloomberg