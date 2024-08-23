Adani Group Stocks / Adani Group Share Price Today Live Updates for August 23, 2024: An Adani Group-owned company is selling shares worth $500 million in Ambuja Cements, according to a term sheet. The holding company, Holderind Investments, is selling a 2.84% stake in the cement company on Friday, with the floor price of the sale set at ₹600 per share. The sale is at a 5% discount to Thursday’s closing price of ₹631.8.
- August 23, 2024 10:24
Adani Group in focus: Adani promoter entities may cut stakes in some firms to pare debt
Adani group’s promoter entities are looking to sell stakes in some group entities to raise funds that can be used to retire high cost loans taken to fund its acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC as well as to invest in real estate in Mumbai, sources said.
The promoter entities are likely to sell around 3-5 per cent stake in some companies where they have comfortably high stakes such as Adani Power (72.7 per cent), Ambuja Cements (70.3 per cent) and Adani Enterprises (74.7 per cent), to raise up to ₹15,000 crore, the sources said.
Janaki Krishnan writes
- August 23, 2024 10:22
Adani founders to raise $500 million from cement unit share sale: Bloomberg
Adani family plans to sell $500 million of Ambuja Cements Ltd.’s shares.
Holderind Investments Ltd. will sell 69.96 million shares, or 2.84% stake in the cement maker, for 41.98 billion rupees, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg.
The terms didn’t elaborate how the founders intend to use the proceeds from the stake sale. CNBC-Awaaz reported earlier Thursday, citing people it didn’t identify, that Adani founders may sell as much as 5% stake in Adani Power Ltd. and Ambuja Cements to repay the media-to-mining conglomerate’s debt.
Ambuja is one of the two firms the Adani Group bought in 2022 from Holcim Ltd. to emerge as India’s second-largest cement maker overnight. The conglomerate, which faced a withering short seller attack from Hindenburg Research LLC last year, is now back on its growth spree. It has been buying local cement firms in an escalating turf war with sector leader, UltraTech Cement Ltd. to dominate a raw material key to India’s infrastructure boom.
The transaction will help boost Adani companies’ public float. Robust appetite for the group’s share sale will also be a sign of investor confidence after Hindenburg’s allegations of a widespread corporate malfeasance in 2023 sparked a rout in the group’s shares. Adani Group has repeatedly denied these allegations.
Jefferies India is the advisor for the secondary market transaction, which will be executed Friday.
Bloomberg
- August 23, 2024 10:16
Adani Power share price update: Adani Power shares rise 1%
Adani Power shares rose 1.19% on the NSE to trade at ₹681.70 as at 10.12 am.
This follows NCLT Hyderabad bench approval of Adani Power’s its plan to acquire Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd (LAPL) for an upfront payment of ₹4,101 crore. LAPL is undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, a BSE filing said.
- August 23, 2024 10:10
Stock market live updates today: Indices open flat
Track bl’s stock market live updates here
- August 23, 2024 10:09
Adani Group shares in focus: These Adani Group stocks featured among stocks that will see action today
Adani group promoters may sell up to 3 per cent of their shares in Ambuja Cements as part of a regular adjustment of holdings they carry to keep stake across the ports-to-energy conglomerate at desired levels, a PTI report quoting sources said. Promoters will sell about 7 crore shares, or 2.84 per cent, in the cement maker for ₹4,198 crore, the report said adding that the offer price of ₹600 apiece is at a 5 per cent discount to Thursday’s closing price of ₹632.90 on BSE.
In addition, Adani Power has informed the exchanges that the NCLT Hyderabad bench has approved its plan to acquire Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd (LAPL) for an upfront payment of Rs 4,101 crore.
KS Badri Narayanan writes
- August 23, 2024 10:07
Adani Group stocks in focus: Ambuja Cements, Adani Green Energy and Adani Power shares rose over 1%
Adani Group stocks outlook as at 9.40 am
- Ambuja Cements (1.69%)
- Adani Green Energy (1.30%)
- Adani Power (1.21%)
- Adani Wilmar (0.21%)
- Adani Total Gas (0.09%)
- Adani Enterprises (0.06%)
- Adani Ports and SEZ (0.05%)
- NDTV (0.52%) ACC (-0.37%)
- Adani Energy Solutions (-0.59%)
- August 23, 2024 10:06
Ambuja Cements share price in focus: Shares were up 2%
Ambuja Cements stock rose 2.09% on the NSE, trading at ₹645 as at 9.45am. Adani group promoters may sell up to 3 per cent of their shares in Ambuja Cements as part of a regular adjustment of holdings they carry to keep stake across the ports-to-energy conglomerate at desired levels.
