Adani Group loses $22 billion in market value after US indictments
Shares of Adani Group companies lost about $22 billion in market value in early trade on Thursday after U.S. prosecutors charged the billionaire chairman of the Indian conglomerate in an alleged bribery and fraud scheme.
Gautam Adani’s flagship company Adani Enterprises fell 10 per cent, while Adani Ports, Adani Total Gas , Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar and Adani Energy Solutions, ACC , Ambuja Cements and NDTV fell between 8 per cent and 20 per cent.
Adani group’s 10 listed stocks had a total market capitalisation of about $147 billion at 0411 GMT, compared to $169.08 billion on Tuesday.
U.S. authorities said Adani and seven other defendants, including his nephew Sagar Adani, agreed to pay about $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials to obtain contracts expected to yield $2 billion of profit over 20 years, and develop India’s largest solar power plant project.
- November 21, 2024 10:43
Adani Group stocks today: Moody’s Ratings
“The indictment of Adani Group’s chairman and other senior officials on bribery charges is credit negative for the group’s companies. Our main focus when assessing Adani Group is on the ability of the group’s companies to access capital to meet their liquidity requirements and on its governance practices.”
- November 21, 2024 10:42
Adani-Hindenburg row: US Examined Hindenburg Allegations Before Loan to Adani - Bloomberg
- November 21, 2024 10:37
Gautam Adani bribery case: US prosecutors charge Gautam Adani - Bloomberg
US prosecutors have charged billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani with involvement in a plan to pay more than $250 million in bribes to government officials in India for solar energy contracts, a move that stands to further roil his ports-to-power conglomerate. Here are some of the highlights from the 54-page indictment.
- Gautam Adani personally met with Indian authorities on numerous occasions to advance the bribery plot.
- Co-conspirators met in person and communicated through an electronic messaging app to discuss execution, including while in the US.
- They made extensive electronic documentation of their bribery efforts, including using cell phones to track the locations and recipients of the promised bribes and photographing a document summarizing the amounts offered.
- They prepared PowerPoint and Excel presentations to determine which payment option was best. One summarized the options suggested by Gautam Adani, and described the direct payment to the Indian Energy Company as a “Development Fee.”
- The defendants often referred to each other by code names including “V,” “snake” and “numero uno minus one.” Gautam Adani was called “Mr A,” “numero uno” and “the big man.”
- Some members of the group destroyed evidence to hide their participation in the scheme, including a PowerPoint analysis and electronic communications.
- Gautam Adani emailed himself photos of each page of the search warrant and grand jury subpoena the FBI handed his nephew and co-defendant Sagar Adani.
- November 21, 2024 10:23
Gautam Adani bribery case live: Praveen Chakravarty of Indian National Congress on X
“Among all the grave charges, the US District Court has also categorically stated that on Mar 19 2024 Adani Group lied to India’s stock exchanges BSE & NSE. This is tantamount to duping Indian investors & a serious offence under SEBI law. Over to Madhabi Puri Buch, yet again!”
- November 21, 2024 10:16
Adani Group stocks in focus: All Gautam-Adani-led stocks crash following bribery case
Adani Green Energy (-18.14%)
Adani Enterprises (-15%)
Adani Energy Solutions (-20%)
Adani Ports & SEZ (-10%)
Adani Power (-13.98%)
Adani Total Gas (-14.60%)
Adani Wilmar (-10%)
Ambuja Cement (-15.91%)
ACC (-11.93%)
NDTV (-9.22%)
(NSE data as at 10 am)
- November 21, 2024 10:04
Gautam Adani bribery case live: According to ABC, an “arrest warrant has been issued (against Gautam Adani) and handed over to (US) foreign board Enforcement.”
- November 21, 2024 10:01
Gautam Adani bribery case live: GQG Partners monitoring Adani Group holdings
“We are monitoring the charges brought by the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York and the US SEC against Gautam Adani and certain other Adani Group executives and companies.”
- November 21, 2024 09:52
Gautam Adani bribery case Live: United States Justice Department indicts Gautam Adani and 7 other senior executives on charges to bribe Indian officials -Live Law
- November 21, 2024 09:46
Gautam Adani indictment in US: Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, in-charge Communications, wrote on X
“The answer is clearly for a new and credible SEBI head to be appointed to complete the securities law investigations into the Adani MegaScam, and for a JPC to be set up immediately to investigate its full extent.”
- November 21, 2024 09:44
Gautam Adani indictment in US: Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, in-charge Communications, wrote on X
“The INC reiterates its demand for a JPC into the transactions of the Adani Group, which is leading to growing monopolisation in key sectors of the Indian economy, fueling inflation, and posing huge foreign policy challenges as well, especially in our neighbourhood.”
- November 21, 2024 09:40
Adani Group stocks in focus:
Adani Enterprises down 10%
Adani Ports down 10%
Adani Green down 18%
Adani Energy Solutions down 20%
Adani Power down 13.3%
- November 21, 2024 09:36
GQG Partners share price update: US investment firm GQG Partners to review Adani Group holdings; shares down 17%
- November 21, 2024 09:32
Adani Group stocks in focus: Adani Group stocks down 8-20 per cent on reports that the United States Justice Department indicts Gautam Adani and 7 other senior executives on bribery charges.
- November 21, 2024 09:31
Adani Green Energy in focus: Adani Green Energy’s dollar notes fell by a record 15 cents, and other bonds from the conglomerate dropped significantly
- November 21, 2024 09:26
Adani Group scraps $600 million bond on US bribery charges - Bloomberg
Units of Adani Group scrapped a $600 million dollar bond on Thursday after US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani, the group founder with participating in an alleged bribe plot. The group’s existing US-currency notes plunged in Asian trading.
The conglomerate decided not to proceed with the offering in view of recent press releases from Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified.
Billionaire Adani, one of the richest men in the world, was charged with allegedly participating in a scheme that involved promising to pay more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts. Hours before, units of the billionaire’s conglomerate had priced a bond offering that it later told investors it would scrap.
“While Adani has shown resilience in weathering past allegations, including those from Hindenburg, this development underscores the persistent risks associated with emerging markets, particularly around governance, transparency, and regulatory scrutiny,” said Mohit Mirpuri, a fund manager at Singapore-based SGMC Capital Pte.
- November 21, 2024 09:21
Adani, 7 others indicted for alleged $250 million bribery case in US
A five-count criminal indictment was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn charging Gautam Adani, Sagar R. Adani and Vneet S. Jaain with conspiracies to commit securities and wire fraud and substantive securities fraud for their roles in a multi-billion-dollar scheme to obtain funds from US investors and global financial institutions on the basis of false and misleading statements.
As alleged in the indictment, between 2020 and 2024 Adani and others agreed to pay more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to obtain lucrative solar energy supply contracts with the Indian government, which were projected to generate more than $2 billion in profits after tax over an approximately 20-year period.
- November 21, 2024 09:19
Gautam Adani indicted in the US over alleged $250 million bribe plot - Bloomberg
US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani with helping drive a $250 million bribery scheme, threatening to throw the Indian tycoon’s conglomerate back into turmoil just as it rebounded from a short-seller’s fraud allegations.
Federal prosecutors alleged on Wednesday that Adani, one of the world’s richest people, and other defendants promised to pay more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to win solar energy contracts, and concealed the plan as they sought to raise money from US investors. The five-count indictment also accuses Gautam’s nephew Sagar R. Adani and Vneet S. Jaain, both executives at an Indian renewable-energy company, of breaking federal laws.
“The defendants orchestrated an elaborate scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure contracts worth billions of dollars,” Breon Peace, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York which brought the case, said in a statement. US law allows federal prosecutors to pursue foreign corruption allegations if they involve certain links to American investors or markets.
