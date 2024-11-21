Shares of Adani Group companies lost about $22 billion in market value in early trade on Thursday after ​U.S. prosecutors charged the billionaire chairman of the Indian conglomerate in an alleged bribery and fraud scheme​.

Gautam Adani’s flagship company Adani Enterprises fell 10 per cent, while Adani Ports, Adani Total Gas , Adani Green, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar and Adani Energy Solutions, ACC , Ambuja Cements and NDTV fell between 8 per cent and 20 per cent.

Adani group’s 10 listed stocks had a total market capitalisation of about $147 billion at 0411 GMT, compared to $169.08 billion on Tuesday.

U.S. authorities said Adani and seven other defendants, including his nephew Sagar Adani, agreed to pay about $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials to obtain contracts expected to yield $2 billion of profit over 20 years, and develop India’s largest solar power plant project.

