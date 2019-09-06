Adani Ports ₹1,960-crore buyback offer opens

The ₹1,960-crore buyback offer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone opens on Friday and closes on September 20. The company proposes to buy back up to 3.92 crore shares at a price of ₹500 a share on proportionate basis, through the tender offer route.

Shareholders whose names appeared in the books of Adani Ports on June 21, 2019, (record date) are only eligible to participate in the buyback offer. Analysts and investors will closely monitor the response.