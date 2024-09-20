Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) , has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Rorix Holdings, an Abu Dhabi-based trade facilitation and finance company. The agreement, announced today, aims to integrate advanced technologies in their logistics and trading platforms, potentially revolutionising the commodities market ecosystem.

Adani Ports shares were trading at ₹1,439.40 up by ₹31.20 or 2.22 per cent on the NSE today at 3.15 pm.

The partnership, formalised during the UAE-India Business Forum, seeks to combine Rorix’s expertise in regulated financial platforms and market infrastructure, with Adani Ports’ strengths in logistics and port management.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Executive Chairman of Rorix Holdings said, “Our partnership with Adani Ports will create an innovative and efficient commodities market ecosystem. By combining our expertise in regulated financial platforms and market infrastructure with Adani Ports’ strength in logistics and port management, we aim to revolutionise the way commodities are traded, stored, and managed.”

Karan Adani, Managing Director of APSEZ said, “By leveraging next-generation technologies and combining our expertise, we aim to redefine how commodities markets operate. The collaboration between Rorix and Adani Ports is a significant step in our ambition to become one of the largest integrated transport and logistics infrastructure companies globally, providing comprehensive end-to-end services.”

Rorix Holdings is a subsidiary of International Holding Company / Sirius International Holding, while Adani Ports operates 15 ports and terminals across India’s coastline, representing 27 per cent of the country’s total port volumes.