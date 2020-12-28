Adani Ports and SEZ enters ₹1 trillion market capitalisation league

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the port operating unit of the Adani Group, entered the ₹1 trillion market capitalisation milestone during trading on Monday, becoming the second company within the Adani Group to achieve this feat.

The APSEZ stock hit an all-time high of ₹492.85 a share on the BSE after Friday’s close of ₹478.30 a share and closed the day at ₹483.75 a share on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The company is ranked amongst the top 35 listed companies and the largest company in the infrastructure and utility space in terms of market capitalisation.

APSEZ is part of Adani Group’s portfolio of transport and logistics platform. It started with a single port at Mundra in 2001 and has grown to become the largest private-sector port company with 12 ports. APSEZ has an overall market share of about 25% and container market share of about 40% among ports in the country.

During the last decade, along with growth at Mundra, APSEZ has focused on diversifying in terms of location and cargo type, resulting in non-Mundra ports having grown at a CAGR of over 35% per annum.

APSEZ has successfully bought customers to the port's gate by attracting several industries in the SEZ developed near the port facility. APSEZ has embedded itself into the customer’s supply chain through its logistics arm and reached the customer's gate. Over the last two decades, APSEZ has transformed itself into a transport logistics utility company thereby re-shaping the country’s port sector.

The company continues to demonstrate best in class operating margins, sustained high growth and stable cash flows. APSEZ has also introduced robust governance, capital management and ESG policies to enhance business and financial performance.

APSEZ was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange in November 2007.