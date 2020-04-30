Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (₹288.2): Buy

Making contact-tracing rewarding
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone at current levels. After a sharp fall in the month of March, the stock recorded a 52-week low at ₹203 in late March and found support. Subsequently, the stock reversed direction as it entered the deep oversold territory.
While trending up, the stock had surpassed a key resistance as well as the 21-DMA in early April. The stock trades well above its 21-DMA. After testing a significant resistance at ₹267 for over the past two weeks, the stock breached this barrier on Wednesday by gaining 5.5 per cent with above average volume. This rally strengthens the short-term uptrend.
The daily relative strength index is on the brink of entering the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI is likely to enter the neutral region from the bearish zone. Besides, the daily price rate of change indicator features in the positive terrain indicating buying interest.
Short-term outlook is bullish. Traders can buy with a stop-loss at ₹281 for targets ₹300 and ₹306.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Six Fund of Funds of Franklin Templeton India MF have a combined exposure of ₹422 crore in the suspended ...
The funds will have to repay borrowings first; the portfolios have notable investments in bonds with higher ...
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...