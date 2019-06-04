Stocks

Adani Ports: Focus on buyback offer

The board of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will meet on Tuesday to consider a buyback proposal. The board will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for FY 2018-19. Shareholders will closely monitor the buyback size, quantum of shares to be bought back and, most importantly, the price. Besides, the mode of buyback — from the open market or through tender route on a proportionate basis — and promoters’ intention on the buyback will also be monitored.

