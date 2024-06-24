Shares of Adani Ports & SEZ have been included for trading on BSE Sensex starting today, June 24, 2024, as part of the index rejig. The Adani Group stock has replaced Wipro.
As of 10.26 am, Adani Ports stock declined by 1.63 per cent on the BSE to trade at ₹1,461.45.
A report by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research on Friday stated that the stock of Adani Ports would have received inflows worth $259 million.
The brokerage estimated Wipro’s outflow to be $170 million.
