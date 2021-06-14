Adani stocks recover after massive sell-off

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
After a massive sell-off in the Adani Group stocks on Monday, the commodity-to-infrastructure conglomerate clarified that the demat accounts in which the foreign funds held shares of its Group companies were not frozen by the National Securities and Depository Limited (NSDL).
In a filing with stock exchanges about half-an-hour before the market close, the Adani Group tried to pacify the panic-stricken investors, who were on a selling spree of all the six listed Group entities. Within a day, Adani Group’s six listed entities lost collectively ₹53,764 crore (approx $7.3 billion) in market capitalisation.
From the pre-opening session, Adani Group stocks were hammered with four of the six stocks, including Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Adani Power Ltd (APL), hitting the lower circuit in opening trade. Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd (APSEZ) lost nearly 15 per cent each on the opening trades.
In its clarification on NSDL freezing the demat accounts of three foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) allegedly for insufficient disclosures on the beneficial ownership under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Adani Group stated that it had received a written confirmation from the Registrar and Transfer Agent ruling out any such action by NSDL.
Soon after the clarification, three of the Group stocks made impressive recovery from the intra-day lows on BSE. AEL recovered from the lows of ₹1,201 to end at ₹1,501.25 lower by 6.26 per cent over the previous close. APSEZ recovered from the intra-day low of ₹681.50 to close the session at ₹768.70, down 8.36 per cent. AGEL had briefly turned positive after recovering from the intra-day low of ₹1,165.35 to make intra-day high of ₹1,250 before settling at ₹1,175.95, down 4.13 per cent over previous day’s close. However, ATL, APL and ATGL closed at 5 per cent lower circuit.
The company termed the reports claiming the NSDL action as “blatantly erroneous” and made with an intention to “deliberately mislead the investing community”.
The FPIs are Mauritius-based Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund which, according to reports, collectively held shares worth ₹43,500 crore of four Adani Group companies — AEL, ATL, ATGL and AGEL.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...