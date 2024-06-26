Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) shares rose over 1 per cent on Wednesday on receipt of approval to operate a city gas distribution network in Jalandhar.

“The regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has accorded its approval for transfer of authorisation for establishing and operating city gas distribution network in Jalandhar GA (geographical areas), in favor of the company,” a stock exchange disclosure read.

ATGL stock traded at ₹902.05 on the NSE, up by 1.41 per cent as of 12.31 pm.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit