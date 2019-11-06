Stocks

Adani Transmission buys back 3000 Non-Convertible Debentures worth Rs 300 crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 06, 2019 Published on November 06, 2019

Adani Transmission has bought back 3000 Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 300 crore.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, Adani Transmission said that these NCDs have a face value of Rs.10 lakhs each, which in total aggregates to Rs.300 crore.

Published on November 06, 2019
Adani Transmission Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Here’s all you need to know on how the Sensex has outperformed the Nifty index