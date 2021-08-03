Adani Wilmar files DRHP for ₹4,500cr IPO

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Adani Enterprises Limited’s commodities and FMCG business arm, Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) will raise ₹4,500 crore through initial public offer (IPO), the company informed as it filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
“Adani Wilmar Limited, a 50:50 joint venture company between the Adani group (Adani) and the Wilmar group, has today filed its DRHP with the SEBI in relation to its proposed IPO for listing on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE),” Adani Enterprises Limited said in a regulatory filing late on Monday.
The company, which will become seventh from the Adani stable to get listed on the bourses, proposes to raise upto ₹4,500 crore (approximately $600 million) through the IPO in the form of fresh issue of new equity shares by AWL. “There will not be any secondary offering,” company said.
The net proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be used by AWL to fund capital expenditure for expansion of AWL’s existing manufacturing facilities and developing new manufacturing facilities. It also looks to repay or prepay its borrowings, fund strategic acquisitions and investments; and for general corporate purposes.
AWL offers most of the essential kitchen commodities for consumers, including edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar under a diverse range of brands across a broad spectrum.
“The proposed listing is intended to further the growth of AWL’s operations by increasing its market visibility and awareness among current and potential customers,” the company said.
Besides the flagship, AEL, the diversified Adani Group has gas utility Adani Total Gas Limited, renewable energy player Adani Green Energy Limited, ports and infrastructure player Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, power producer Adani Power Limited and transmission company Adani Transmission Limited listed on the bourses.
