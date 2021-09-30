Stocks

Aditya Birla AMC issue subscribed

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 30, 2021

The initial public offering of Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company was subscribed fully by day 2. The ₹2,768-crore IPO was subscribed 1.07 times. The IPO closes for subscription on Friday. The price band of the issue has been pegged at ₹695–₹712. Market lot is 20 shares. The portion reserved for retail investors received bids for two times, according to data available with the stock exchanges. While the QIB portion received bids for 0.06 times, non-retail investors or HNIs got bids for 40 per cent and the Aditya Birla Capital shareholders window received bids for 67 per cent.

Published on September 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like