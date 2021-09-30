Aditya Birla AMC issue subscribed

The initial public offering of Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company was subscribed fully by day 2. The ₹2,768-crore IPO was subscribed 1.07 times. The IPO closes for subscription on Friday. The price band of the issue has been pegged at ₹695–₹712. Market lot is 20 shares. The portion reserved for retail investors received bids for two times, according to data available with the stock exchanges. While the QIB portion received bids for 0.06 times, non-retail investors or HNIs got bids for 40 per cent and the Aditya Birla Capital shareholders window received bids for 67 per cent.