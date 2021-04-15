Stocks

Aditya Birla Cap okays AMC listing plan

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 15, 2021

The Board of Directors of Aditya Birla Capital has approved the sale of 28,50,880 shares of its subsidiary Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC through an initial public offering.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has a paid-up share capital of 28,80,00,000 equity shares of ₹5 face value. However, the Board has not decided the IPO date and the issue price. Aditya Birla Mutual Fund’s average assets under management stood at ₹2.69 lakh crore as of March-end.

Post the IPO, Birla Mutual Fund will become the fourth fund house to be listed on stock exchanges. Currently, HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and UTI Asset Management Company are listed on the bourses.

Published on April 15, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.