Aditya Birla Capital’s fund-raising plans eyed

The board of directors of Aditya Birla Capital will meet on Thursday to consider approval for raising of funds by way of preferential allotment, QIP or by any other method.

Shareholders will closely monitor the pricing and other details of the company’s plans to raise funds through the issue. Besides, the board of Urja Global will also meet on Thursday to consider an issue of green bonds of up to $500 million for financing renewable energy projects/e-vehicles.