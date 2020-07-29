Stocks

Aditya Birla Fashion allots 9.02 crore rights shares

The board of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited has allotted 9.02 crore shares to the eligible applicants in the Rights Issue at an issue price of ₹110 per share. While ₹ 55 a share has been paid-up on the application, the balance amount should be payable over two instalments - 25 per cent (₹27.5 per share) each in January 2021 and July 2021.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the company increased to ₹819.10 crore.

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd are currently trading at ₹126.80 (11 am IST), up 3.26 per cent, over the previous day's close.

Published on July 29, 2020
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
