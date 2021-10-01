Stocks

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC issue subscribed 5.24 times

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 01, 2021

 

The initial public offering of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC was subscribed 5.24 times on the last day of the issue. The portion reserved for retail investors received bids for 3.23 times, according to data available with the stock exchanges. While qualified institutional investors portion received bids for 10.36 times, the quota for non-retail investors or HNIs was subscribed by 3.23 per cent. The portion reserved for Aditya Birla Capital shareholders got bids for 1.52 times.

The IPO, which came with a price band of ₹695–₹712, is entirely an offer for sale.

Ahead of the issue, the AMC raised ₹789 crore from anchor investors.

 

