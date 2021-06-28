Aditya Birla Sun Life IPO put on hold by SEBI

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Capital market regulator Sebi has put in abeyance its approval for the proposed initial public offer of Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company without citing any reason.
The SEBI decision is expected to delay the much-awaited IPO as the mutual fund business is booming with strong inflow into equity schemes.
ABSL AMC will be the fourth fund house after HDFC AMC, Nippon India AMC and UTI AMC to list on the exchange platform.
Reacting to Sebi decision, a spokesperson of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said given the diversified nature of the financial services businesses, there are various regulatory clearances required unrelated to the AMC entity.
"This approval process is taking longer than expected and we are working with SEBI on the next steps of the IPO process," he added.
According to market sources Sebi puts clearance of an IPO in abeyance if investigation is pending against the company which going public or any of its group company.
Now, the IPO approval has been put on hold for 30 days since SEBI has issued a show-cause notice to a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, the holding firm, sources said.
Aditya Birla Capital planned to dilute its holding marginally in the proposed ₹22,000-24,000 crore IPO.
The issuance is largely an Offer For Sale to sell down 13.5 per cent stake in ABSL AMC with the Canadian JV partner Sun Life offering 12.5 per cent stake and Aditya Birla Capital selling just one per cent.
Currently, Sun Life owns 49 per cent while Aditya Birla Capital has 51 per cent in the AMC arm.
