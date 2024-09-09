Aerpace Industries Limited announced today a strategic collaboration with Cavok Engineering to accelerate the development of its aerWing project, a large-size drone capable of carrying a 1.5-ton payload. The partnership aims to leverage Cavok’s expertise in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and urban air mobility (UAM) technologies to advance Aerpace’s aerial transportation vision.

The shares of Aerpace Industries Limited were trading at ₹43.68 up by ₹2.08 or 5 per cent on the BSE today at 12.40 pm.

Under the agreement, Cavok Engineering will assist in the preliminary study and conceptual design of the aerWing. Deliverables include a preliminary Marketing Requirements & Objectives (MRO) document, a list of necessary documentation, and technical recommendations for the conceptual design phase.

The collaboration brings Cavok’s experience from 14 UAM & UAV certification projects and 8 manned aircraft homologation projects to Aerpace’s drone development. Led by Florin Filipescu and Sebastien Lefebvre, the Cavok team will contribute advanced tools and methodologies to the project.

Aerpace Industries sees the aerWing as a key component of its Aerpace ecosystem, with potential applications in cargo transport, aerTaxi, aerAmbulance, and aerCargo services. The company plans to keep shareholders informed as the project progresses through conceptual design, prototype development, and certification processes.

