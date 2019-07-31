Affle India IPO subscribed 86.45 times so far on final day of bidding

The initial public offer of mobile marketing company Affle India was a huge hit amongst investors as it was subscribed 86.45 times so far on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.

The Rs 459-crore initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 29,20,43,740 shares against the total issue size of 33,78,021 shares, as per data available with the NSE till 1700 hours. The offer was subscribed 2.38 times till 1345 hrs on Wednesday. Affle India’s IPO was subscribed 81 per cent on the second day of bidding on Tuesday.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 90 crore and an offer for sale of 49,53,020 equity shares, including anchor portion of 27,72,483 equity shares. Price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 740-745 per share.

Affle India had on Friday raised about Rs 206.55 crore from 15 anchor investors. ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are managing the offer. The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE.