Company news: Affle (India) Limited

Consumer intelligence-driven global technology company Affle (India) Limited, reported a robust performance for the quarter and nine months ending December 2019. For Q3 FY2020, it reported consolidated revenue of ₹94.5 crore, an increase of 27.4 per cent y-o-y. Profit after tax (PAT) increased by 31.3 per cent y-o-y to ₹21.4 crore, and PAT margin expanded by 0.3 per cent. For the nine months ended December 2019, consolidated revenue was ₹253.8 crore, an increase of 34.3 per cent y-o-y. EBITDA of ₹67.7 crore, an increase of 34.8 per cent y-o-y, was at a margin expansion of 0.1 per cent. PAT increased by 46.2 per cent y-o-y to ₹50.2 crore, and PAT margin expanded by 1.4 per cent. The company generated operating cash flow of ₹36.2 crore in the nine months ended December 2019. The stock of Affle (I) closed at ₹1,797.85, up 3.11 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.