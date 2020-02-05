Company news: Affle (India) Limited

Poco X2: First impressions of a long-awaited smartphone
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Consumer intelligence-driven global technology company Affle (India) Limited, reported a robust performance for the quarter and nine months ending December 2019. For Q3 FY2020, it reported consolidated revenue of ₹94.5 crore, an increase of 27.4 per cent y-o-y. Profit after tax (PAT) increased by 31.3 per cent y-o-y to ₹21.4 crore, and PAT margin expanded by 0.3 per cent. For the nine months ended December 2019, consolidated revenue was ₹253.8 crore, an increase of 34.3 per cent y-o-y. EBITDA of ₹67.7 crore, an increase of 34.8 per cent y-o-y, was at a margin expansion of 0.1 per cent. PAT increased by 46.2 per cent y-o-y to ₹50.2 crore, and PAT margin expanded by 1.4 per cent. The company generated operating cash flow of ₹36.2 crore in the nine months ended December 2019. The stock of Affle (I) closed at ₹1,797.85, up 3.11 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Delhi and Mumbai airport offer fliers services that take care of all their needs or specific tasks
Adding tax-deferred instruments, investing to get inflation-adjusted returns and generating additional income ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Intellect Design Arena gained 4.2 per cent on Tuesday, resuming its short-term uptrend. Investors ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...