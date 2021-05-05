Affle India raises ₹600 via QIP

Affle (India) has raised ₹600 crore from qualified institutional investors. The fund raising committee of Affle (India) has declared closure of the QIP issue on May 4 and approved the price as ₹5,200 a share. The company has allotted 11,53,845 shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers. Affle (India) had earlier fixed the floor price of ₹5,422.94 a share for the issue. The board had earlier gave nod for the QIP issue for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹1,080 crore. Shares of Affle (India) closed 0.63 per cent higher at ₹5,505.30 on the BSE. Our Bureau