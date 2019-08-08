Stocks

Affle India soars on debut

Reuters August 8 | Updated on August 08, 2019 Published on August 08, 2019

Shares of Affle India Ltd rose as much as 28.7 per cent to Rs 958.7 on debut.

The marketing and advertising technology solutions provider, an arm of Singapore-based Affle Holdings Pte Ltd, saw a strong response to its Rs 459-crore ($64.74 million) IPO.

The offering, which included fresh issue of Rs 90 crore and an offer for sale for Rs 369 crore, was subscribed 86.5 times the shares on offer.

The IPO's price band was set at Rs 740-Rs 745. The NSE-listed stock opened at Rs 926 ($1 = 70.8950 rupees).

