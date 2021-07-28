After sharp recovery, Sensex slips 135 points, Nifty regains 15,700

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The benchmark indices recovered from their early losses but closed in the red for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, ahead of the monthly F&O expiry.
The domestic market opened on a weak note amid a global sell-off on concerns related to Chinese tech stocks, and remained volatile in the first half. It managed to recover in the second half as global stocks gained ground. A sharp recovery in metals and IT helped the indices trim losses.
The BSE Sensex, which had recorded an intraday low of 51,802.73, closed at 52,443.71, down 135.05 points or 0.26 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 52,673.69.
The Nifty 50 also closed above the 15,700 mark after slipping to 15,513.45 during the morning session. It closed at 15,709.40, down 37.05 points or 0.24 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 15,767.50.
The market breadth remained in favour of the decliners with 1,791 stocks declining versus 1,414 gaining. A total of 128 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE. While 433 stocks hit the upper circuit, 244 were locked in the lower circuit. As many as 425 stocks touched a 52-week high and 15 touched a 52-week low.
S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities, said, "Markets opened weak and we saw a bout of panic selling as the Chinese fiasco and crackdown made the street nervous. Markets, however, recouped most of their losses in late afternoon trade despite persistent weakness in financial stocks."
Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, SBI Life, Divi’s Lab and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Motors, M&M and Cipla were the top laggards.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, "Jitters over a Chinese clampdown and wariness over the Fed meeting outcome, continue to disturb the domestic market. However, as the global markets gained ground after the recent sell-off, losses were trimmed by the end of the day.”
“Due to a weak start to the sector’s earnings, pharma stocks continued to trade in bear’s grip, while banking, auto and realty stocks were feeble. Globally, the Fed’s comment on economic recovery, inflation and monetary policy may provide hints about tapering, which will determine the mood of the market in the near future," added Nair.
On the sectoral front, all indices except Nifty Metal and Nifty IT closed in the red. Financials, auto, pharma and realty faced pressure.
Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were down 0.76 per cent and 0.51 per cent, respectively. The Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank were down 0.51 per cent and 1.88 per cent, respectively. Nifty Auto was down 0.93 per cent, while Nifty Realty was down 0.79 per cent. Nifty Pharma was down 0.38 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal was up 1.22 per cent at closing, while Nifty IT was up 0.21 per cent.
The broader indices closed in the red as selling pressure extended to mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well.
Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.33 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.63 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap ended flat, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was down 0.45 per cent.
The volatility index, which rose above 14 points, closed at 13.69, up 3.47 per cent, over the previous day's close.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...