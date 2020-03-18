AGR dues: After DoT move, all eyes on SC

The Supreme Court is likely to hear the Department of Telecommunications’ plea to allow telecom companies to pay adjusted gross revenue related liabilities over 20 years instead of a one-time settlement. The Department has requested the apex court to allow payments in instalments with an interest rate of 8 per cent per annum. Telecom companies, especially Vodafone Idea, will remain in focus, as any reprieve by the apex court would help them stay afloat during the current tough market conditions.