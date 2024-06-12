AGS Transact Technologies Ltd is deploying 1,350 ATMs for an order received from State Bank of India (SBI) in FY24.

According to a stock exchange filing, the company expects to complete the deployment by H1FY25.

The company received the order under its banking automation solutions portfolio.

AGS Transact Technologies had won another order from SBI for 2,500-plus ATM/CRMs worth ₹1,100 crore over seven years, under its ATM outsourcing portfolio in the payment solutions business segment.

AGS Transact Technologies stock surged 7.06 per cent to trade at ₹79.51 as of 11.26 am, and SBI stock inched up by 0.91 per cent to trade at ₹843.15.