AGS Transact Technologies Ltd is deploying 1,350 ATMs for an order received from State Bank of India (SBI) in FY24.
According to a stock exchange filing, the company expects to complete the deployment by H1FY25.
The company received the order under its banking automation solutions portfolio.
AGS Transact Technologies had won another order from SBI for 2,500-plus ATM/CRMs worth ₹1,100 crore over seven years, under its ATM outsourcing portfolio in the payment solutions business segment.
AGS Transact Technologies stock surged 7.06 per cent to trade at ₹79.51 as of 11.26 am, and SBI stock inched up by 0.91 per cent to trade at ₹843.15.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.