Ahluwalia Contracts may build on new orders

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured new order worth ₹407 crore for construction of medical college (civil works) at Koriyawas village, Mohindergarh (district), Rewari (Haryana), and other orders aggregating to ₹90.36 crore.

The total order inflow during FY 2019- 20 stands at ₹927.59 crore, Ahluwalia Contracts said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shareholders and investors will closely monitor the execution and further updates on these projects.

Published on September 18, 2019
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd
