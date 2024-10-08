Bharti Airtel and Nokia have announced a collaboration on a “Green 5G” initiative aimed at reducing carbon emissions from mobile networks. The project, revealed on October 8, 2024, focuses on improving energy efficiency across Airtel’s 4G and 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) using AI/ML technologies and advanced software solutions.

The partnership is projected to reduce Airtel’s carbon footprint by an estimated 143,413 metric tons of CO2 annually. Key aspects of the collaboration include implementing zero-traffic, zero-watt operations, combining Nokia’s energy-saving features with Airtel’s AI/ML algorithms, and employing Nokia’s ReefShark System-on-Chip for enhanced energy efficiency.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel, emphasized the company’s commitment to sustainability, while Tarun Chhabra, Head of Mobile Networks at Nokia India, highlighted the alignment with Nokia’s goal of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions globally by 2040.

This initiative is part of Airtel’s broader sustainability efforts, which include deploying solar-powered systems at around 25,000 sites and increasing renewable energy usage at its data centers.

