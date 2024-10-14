Bharti Airtel’s B2B arm, Airtel Business, has partnered with cloud security firm Zscaler to introduce ‘Airtel Secure Digital Internet’, India’s first fully-managed Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) based cyber protection solution.

Announced on October 14, 2024, the new offering integrates Airtel’s Internet Leased Line connectivity with Zscaler’s cloud security and Security Service Edge technology.

The shares of Bharti Airtel Limited were trading at ₹1,690.45 up by ₹3.05 or 0.18 per cent on the NSE today at 2.11 pm.

The solution aims to protect enterprises from cyber threats by providing advanced security features such as threat protection, SSL inspection, cloud firewall, and secure access to cloud applications. It operates on the principle of “never trust, always verify” for users, devices, and networks.

Sharat Sinha, CEO of Airtel Business, emphasized the solution’s ability to verify every internet interaction, while Anant Nag, Area Vice President of Zscaler India & SAARC, highlighted the growing demand for zero trust solutions in the market.

The partnership comes as India faces increasing cyber threats, with Zscaler ThreatLabz reporting over 79 million phishing attacks and more than 5 billion encrypted attacks targeting Indian enterprises in the past year.

