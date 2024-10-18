Bharti Airtel has completed the deployment of additional 5MHz spectrum in the 2100 band across Uttar Pradesh (West) and Uttarakhand, the telecom major announced on October 18, 2024. The expansion aims to enhance its 5G and 4G network capabilities in the region.

The deployment covers all 40 districts, including major cities like Agra, Aligarh, Meerut, Bareilly, Moradabad, and Dehradun. Customers can expect improved indoor coverage and faster data speeds in both urban and rural areas.

Sovan Mukharjee, CEO of Airtel’s UP and Uttarakhand operations, confirmed that the integration would provide enhanced call connectivity and improved overall network performance across the region.

The expansion follows Airtel’s acquisition of 97 MHz of spectrum in the recent spectrum auction. The company has consolidated its fragmented spectrum blocks and claims to hold the largest pool of mid-band spectrum in India. The telecom provider has also initiated the re-farming of mid-band spectrum for 5G services to address increasing data demands.

Airtel currently serves over 550 million customers across 17 countries in South Asia and Africa, positioning itself as India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second-largest mobile operator in Africa.