Bharti Airtel has launched a six-day “#FestiveOffer” promotion for pre-paid customers beginning today, September 6, 2024. The offer, open until September 11, includes three specially curated packs priced at ₹979, ₹1,029, and ₹3,599. Each pack comes with additional benefits beyond their regular features.
Bharti Airtel shares were trading at ₹1,536.25, down by ₹10.95 or 0.71 per cent, on the NSE at 1.45 pm today.
The ₹979 and ₹3,599 packs now include access to 22+ OTT services on Xstream Premium, while the ₹1,029 pack adds this OTT access to its existing Disney+ Hotstar subscription. All three packs offer an extra 10GB data coupon valid for 28 days.
These limited-time offers aim to capitalise on the upcoming festive season in India. The promotion enhances Airtel’s existing pre-paid plans, which typically include daily data allowances, unlimited calls, and varying validity periods ranging from 84 to 365 days.
