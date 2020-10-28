Ajanta Pharma to meet for buyback

The board of directors of Ajanta Pharma will meet on November 3 to consider the unaudited consolidated and financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2020, and interim dividend. It will also consider a proposal for buy-back of the equity shares of the company and any other matter as the board may decide during the course of the meeting, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shares of Ajanta Pharma closed 1.18 per cent at ₹1,589.55 on the BSE.