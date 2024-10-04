Akme Fintrade (India) Limited, a listed financial services company, has opened two new branch offices in Rajasthan this week. The company inaugurated its Bhilwara branch today, located at Principal Palace, 2nd Floor, Shop No. 227 Govindam Complex, Old RTO Road. This follows the opening of a branch in Chittorgarh yesterday, on October 3, 2024, situated at Block – 2 Ambe Market.

The shares of Akme Fintrade (India) Limited were trading at ₹104.90 up by ₹0.38 or 0.36 per cent on the NSE today at 11.28 am.

These expansions were disclosed in separate intimations to the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE Limited, in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

These developments may indicate Akme Fintrade’s efforts to expand its market reach and improve accessibility for customers in these regions.